Bulldogs fall short

The Bulldogs come into semi final action against the pearl river Wildcats. The first half was a exciting half showing both teams defensive and offensive skills in the game. The Bulldogs started out slow letting the Wildcats have a (6-12) lead in the first couple of minutes of the half. The Bulldogs would then tie the game (18-18) with 10:30 left in the half.Both teams would go back in forth with possessions and points by ending the half with a tie score of (33-33). The next half continued with the momentum of both teams as you can feel the emotions of the players on the court. The Bulldogs took a early lead in the half with the score being (39-33). The Wildcats fought back and took the lead with (13:12) left in the half (38-35). The second Half was as intense as the first which land a tie at the end of regulation making both teams go to overtime (61-61). Overtime was a nail biter as well by giving the Bulldogs the first lead in overtime (63-61). The Wildcats fought back hard and surpassed the Bulldog in overtime with the score being (67-69).