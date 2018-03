The Holmes Community College Bulldogs men’s basketball season came to an end yesterday.

The team lost 87-73 to Western Nebraska in the opening round of the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, KS.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs can celebrate one of the most successful seasons in school history. The Bulldogs captured the Region XIII championship and head coach Jason Flanigan was named District 15 Coach of the Year by the NJCAA.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 24-5.