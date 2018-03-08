Bulldogs going to the regional finals!

The Bulldogs take on the south West Bears in semifinal action in the regional tournament.The Bears go up (0-3) in the first few minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs answered back with a four to three run making the score (7-3). The Bulldogs took the biggest lead of the game with the score being (23-15) and eight minutes reaming on the clock. The Bulldogs finished the first half strong with a ten point lead with the score being (39-29). The Second half the Bears fought back strong cutting the deficit to three points making the score (41-38). The Bulldogs gain the ten point lead back making the score (50-40) with fourteen minutes left on the clock. The Bulldogs finished the game strong having a fifteen point lead giving them the victory and place in the finals. The Bulldogs will play at 7:30 PM Friday night.