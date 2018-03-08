Home » House Party » Bulldogs going to the regional finals!

Bulldogs going to the regional finals!

Posted on

The Bulldogs take on the south West Bears in semifinal action in the regional tournament.The Bears go up (0-3) in the first few minutes  of the first half. The Bulldogs answered back with a four to three run making the score (7-3). The Bulldogs took the biggest lead of the game with the score being (23-15) and eight minutes reaming on the clock. The Bulldogs finished the first half strong with a ten point lead with the score being (39-29). The Second half the Bears fought back strong cutting the deficit to three points making the score (41-38). The Bulldogs gain the ten point lead back making the score (50-40) with fourteen minutes left on the clock. The Bulldogs finished the game strong having a fifteen point lead giving them the victory and place in the finals. The Bulldogs will play at 7:30 PM Friday night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*