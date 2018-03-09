Home » Leake » Bulldogs win Region 23 Championship (video)

Bulldogs win Region 23 Championship (video)

Posted on

The Holmes Bulldogs face off against the Pearl River Wildcats in final action at the regional tournament. The Bulldogs took a (3-0) lead in the beginning of the half making the Wildcats struggle to get on the board. The Bulldogs pushed the lead to (15-2) in the first leading to a Wildcat timeout. The Wildcats tried to stop the bleeding ending the first half with the score being (43-35). The Wildcats came focused in the next half by getting as close a seven point deficit in the score (55-48). The Bulldogs defense stood the rest of the half giving the Bulldogs the Regional title with the score being (77-64). Congratulations Bulldogs.

