Bulldogs win Region 23 Championship (video)

The Holmes Bulldogs face off against the Pearl River Wildcats in final action at the regional tournament. The Bulldogs took a (3-0) lead in the beginning of the half making the Wildcats struggle to get on the board. The Bulldogs pushed the lead to (15-2) in the first leading to a Wildcat timeout. The Wildcats tried to stop the bleeding ending the first half with the score being (43-35). The Wildcats came focused in the next half by getting as close a seven point deficit in the score (55-48). The Bulldogs defense stood the rest of the half giving the Bulldogs the Regional title with the score being (77-64). Congratulations Bulldogs.