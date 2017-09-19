Bulldogs rise to #3 in latest NJCAA poll

When the Holmes Community College Bulldogs take the field Thursday night against Coahoma, they will do so as the number 3 team in the country.

The Bulldogs (3-0) rose four spots in this weeks National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) poll. After beginning the season at #11, the team rose to #7 in the week 2 poll, matching it’s highest ranking from the 2016 season.

The rise up the polls can be contributed to the Bulldogs’ powerful option offense. Led by sophomore duo Josh Dodd (QB) and Cameryn Brent (FB), the Bulldogs are averaging over 565 yards per game and have outscored their opponents 145-48 this season.

Thursday’s game against Coahoma will be just the second home game of the season for the Holmes.

The game is scheduled for a 6:30 kickoff on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 app.