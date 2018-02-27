Lady Bulldogs to tournament finals!

The Holmes Lady Bulldogs played in semi final action against the South west Bears in the climb to hold the State trophy. The Lady Bulldogs started the game on the wrong foot giving the Lady bears a easy two buckets making the score (0-4). The Bulldogs woke up and ended the first quarter by being ahead in a four point lead with the score being (13-9). The Bulldogs continued to get what they want on the court ending the half with the score being (25-13). The Lady Bears came in the second half with a different game plan which gave them a single point deficit in the end of the third quarter (36-25). The Fourth quarter was a nail biter for Bulldogs fans as the Bears would come as close of a one point deficit in the quarter. The Bulldogs would end the game with a victory (47-43) and a ticket to the state tournament finals tomorrow at 12PM.