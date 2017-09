The #3 Holmes Community College Bulldogs will be in action tonight on Breezy 101.

The Bulldogs will face their first of two straighter top 20 opponents as the #17 Northwest MS heads to Goodman for one of MACJC’s best games this week.

If you are going to the game, be sure to wear black as tonight is a “Blackout Game.”

Josh West and Phillip Palmertree and the Boswell Media Sports Crew will go live at 6:00 pm.

Kickoff is set for 6:30.