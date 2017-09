Holmes Community College football returns tonight to Breezy 101.

The #3 Bulldogs will host the Coahoma Community College Tigers at Ras Branch Stadium in Goodman.

Josh West and Phillip Palmertree and the Boswell Media Sports Crew will go live at 6:00 pm.

Kickoff is set for 6:30.

Audio: Josh West previews the game during “Good Morning Kosciusko”