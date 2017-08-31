Bulldogs vs Warriors tonight on Breezy 101/Cruisin 98

Community College football returns to Boswell Media Sports Thursday night.

In what has come to be known as the Boswell Bowl, the Holmes Community College Bulldogs and the East Central Community College Warrior will square off in Goodman tonight for the first game of the season.

Both teams are coming off good seasons in 2016. The Bulldogs won their first NJCAA Bowl Game in over 20 years and the Warriors are the won the MACJC South State Championship.

There’s only one game, but Boswell Media Sports will present two broadcasts tonight.

On Breezy 101, Josh West and Phillip Palmertree will call the action for the Holmes Community College Bulldogs.

On Cruisin 98.3, Melvin Wooten and Steve Cheatham will be on the call for the Warriors.

The game will also be streamed live on Breezynews.com, Kicks96news.com, the Breezy 101 mobile app, and the Cruisin 98 mobile app.

Tonight’s game is set for a 6:30 pm kickoff.