Bulldogs win big!

The Holmes Bulldogs face The Co-Lin Wolves in regional tournament action. The start of the first half started a little slow giving the wolves a six to two run making the score (2-6). The Bulldogs fought back tying the wolves with twelve minutes to go in the half (17-17). The Bulldogs would then take over the game by making the score (35-19) with 2:40 left in the first half. The Bulldogs finished the first half with the score being (37-12). The Bulldogs keep at least a ten point deficit the entire second half ending the game with the score being (74-60). The Bulldogs take the victory and advance to Simi final action in the regional tournament.