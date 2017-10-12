Burglary, assault, and other recent arrests

On October 3, 2017, Kenneth Corr, a 54-year-old white male, was arrested for burglary of a dwelling.

On October 3, 2017, Cody Reynolds, a 30-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and resisting arrest.

On September 26, 2017, Patricia Pinkard, a 25-year-old black female, was arrested for public profanity and failure to comply.

Other recent arrests:

On September 26, 2017, Quantee Jones, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for disturbance of family.

On September 25, 2017, Dontavious Meritt, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for petit larceny.

On September 24, 2017, Judy Anderson, a 58-year-old black female, was arrested for no driver’s license, resisting arrest, and phone harassment.