Burglary, trespassing and other recent arrests

On September 15, 2017, John Norwood, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing.

On September 14, 2017, Eric Bell, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for burglary of a dwelling.

On September 13, 2017, Tyler Norwood, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief.

On September 9, 2017, Robert Ickom, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and no driver’s license.

On September 7, 2017, Richard Cain, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for animal cruelty.

Other recent arrests:

On September 7, 2017, Ryan Rush, a 39-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief.

On September 7, 2017, Jerone Garland, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for littering.

On September 7, 2017, Derrick Young, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested on a circuit court order.

On September 6, 2017, James K. Self, a 25-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence – simple assault.

On September 6, 2017, Michael Rone, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for grand larceny and pettit larceny.

On September 6, 2017, Jamie Lepard, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI and speeding.

On September 6, Loreta Ford, a 55-year-old white female, was arrested for child neglect.

On September 6, Billy Horne, a 52-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license, expired tag, and no insurance.

On September 5, 2017, Stephen May, a 30-year-old white male, was arrested for grand larceny.

On September 3, 2017, Daniel Minshew, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.