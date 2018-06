In celebration of 5 years Cain Recyclers will be hosting a customer appreciation BBQ on Friday, June 29 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at their Kosciusko location. They invite their customers for food, fun and door prizes! Cain Recyclers is a full service metal recycling facility based in Kosciusko. They provide ferrous and non-ferrous recycling services for both industrial and commercial customers.