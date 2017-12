At 7:10 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to the intersection of Cannonade Street and Aponaug Road for a report of a car fire. Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that there were no flames showing. They found that the fire had been extinguished before first responders arrived on scene. No injuries were reported. City Fire will be in charge of the investigation. All units cleared the scene at 7:27 pm.