February is Career and Technical Education Month.

Throughout the month, instructors from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will be visiting “Good Morning Kosciusko” to speak about the individual programs offered at the center.

Wednesday morning’s guests were Trey Culpepper from the Welding program and Gerald Simmons from Automotive Service Technology.

For more information, visit the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center on Facebook.

Audio: