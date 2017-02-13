February is Career and Technical Education Month.
Throughout the month, instructors from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will be visiting “Good Morning Kosciusko” to speak about the individual programs offered at the center.
Monday morning’s guest was Mrs. Joy Trehern from the Teacher Academy program.
Hear from Mrs. Trehern in the audio link below.
One thought on “Career & Technical educators on GMK: Joy Trehern (audio)”
Abagail McAdams Moore says:
Teacher Academy was the best class I have ever taken throughout my high school experience. Mrs. Trehern really gets to know her students on a personal level and connects with her students. She taught me how to control my anger, and always have faith in the Lord. She teachers her students to never give up. She was always there for me even out of school hours. If I ever needed her help with something, she was just a phone call away. Mrs. Trehern is an amazing teacher and a great leader, without her I wouldn’t be the determined women I have become today!