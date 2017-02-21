Career & Technical educators on GMK: Trey Culpepper (audio)

February is Career and Technical Education Month.

Throughout the month, instructors from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will be visiting “Good Morning Kosciusko” to speak about the individual programs offered at the center.

Tuesday morning’s guest were Mr. Trey Cullpepper, Logan McDaniel, and Savanna Frazier from the Welding program.

Hear from Mr. Culpepper and the students in the audio link below.