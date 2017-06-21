Careless driving turns to meth charges in Leake County

Two Leake County men are behind bars after a routine traffic stop.

Leake County Deputies arrested Kenneth Waggoner and Bobby Williams, of Carthage.

Both men have been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Leake County lawmen pulled over a truck driven by Waggoner for careless driving and no seat belt on Highway 16.

After speaking with Waggoner and Williams, Deputies discovered drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A further search led to the discovery of syringes, scales, a meth pipe and over 17.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Both Waggoner and Williams were taken to the Leake County Jail.