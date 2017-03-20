Carroll County prison guard arrested on contraband allegations

A correctional officer at the Carroll-Montgomery County Correctional Facility has been charged with introducing contraband into the facility.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 36-year-old Jonathan Clay Mason was arrested Thursday. Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says Mason had worked at the facility for about three months.

Mason is accused of bringing cell phones and cigarettes into the prison. Walker says the phones might have been used to harass victims or to carry on criminal activity from inside the facility.

If convicted, Mason faces up to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. (AP)