Carthage PD investigating business burglary

The Carthage Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a Business Burglary case.

On Saturday, Sept. 16,Platinum Cuts Barber Shop located at 304 Hwy 16 West in Carthage was burglarized.

The unidentified suspect entered the building through a back door by breaking the window out of the door and then reaching to unlock the door.

Once inside, the suspect carried away an assortment of purses and wallets, backpacks, designer belts, and baseball Caps.

