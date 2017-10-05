Carthage woman pleads guilty to bribing Mississippi ex-prison chief

The wife of a former Mississippi lawmaker is pleading guilty to federal charges that she paid kickbacks to the state’s former corrections commissioner.

Court records show Teresa Malone of Carthage entered guilty pleas Wednesday to conspiracy and bribery charges before U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate in Jackson.

Prosecutors say Malone paid kickbacks to then Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps after Epps steered a $5,000-a-month consulting contract to Malone. Court records show she got more than $170,000.

Malone is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10 and faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, and forfeiture of money she received.

Malone is the wife of former state Rep. Bennett Malone, a Democrat who was the onetime chairman of the House Corrections Committee. He hasn’t been charged. (AP)