Celebrating MLK day at City Hall (video)

A crowd gathered at Kosciusko City Hall Monday morning to hold a prayer service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The theme for the event was ” All Men are Created Equal; The Key to the Dream is Nonviolence.”

The ceremony began with music led by the the Mt. Pilgrim MB Church Youth Choir.

Following the music, Mt. Pilgrim pastor Katherine Weatherby led the crowd in a scripture reading and prayer.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and Ms. Willie “Pie” Kern spoke to end the service.

Following the ceremony, officers with the Kosciusko Police Department led a vehicle procession to the Kosciusko High School gym where the celebration continued.