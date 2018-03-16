Central Electric Power Association Annual Membership Meeting

Central Electric Power Association will hold it’s 81st Annual Meeting on Tuesday, March 20 starting at 9 am at the Carthage Coliseum. If you are a member of Central Electric Power Association, be sure to check the March 2018 issue of Today in Mississippi, if you are unable to attend the annual meeting, please mark your proxy or ballot and return it in the business reply envelope attached to the March Issue. There will be six names drawn from the mail-in ballots and they will win one of six valuable prizes. Also this year Central Electric Power Association will be giving away a 2010 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup0 retired from the Association’s fleet (as is with no guarantees).