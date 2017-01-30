Central Hills Baptist Retreat hosts staff reunion

Staff members from 1979 – 2017 met at Central Hills Baptist Retreat over the weekend for a reunion.

Current and former camp directors, full-time employees, and summer staffers reunited at the camp for lunch on Saturday, Jan 28.

“It’s exciting to have these people who have worked [here] since way back in 1979,” said camp director Shane Thrash. “Some are coming back for the first time years. Central Hills would be nothing without the history and without the people that worked here to make it what it is today.”

Staff pictures from almost every summer adorned the cafeteria as friends reconnected and reminisced about their time at the camp.

After lunch, many guests stayed to visit the camp’s activity sites such as the lake and horse barn.

Thrash said he hopes the reunion will turn into an annual event.