Chef Jack Adams and Kenneth Georgia talk “Farmers for America” film screening (audio)

Chef Jack Adams and Attala County FFA Director Kenneth Georgia stopped by “Good Morning Kosciusko” Wednesday to discuss the “Farmers For America” screening taking place at Skylight Grill Friday, July 13.

 

Screening Details:

DATE:  Friday, July 13

TIME: 6:15 – 8:45 p.m.

PLACE:  Skylight Grill, 112 Jackson St., Kosciusko, MS

Schedule:

6:15 pm: Dinner and Cocktail Reception

7:00 pm – Film

8:15 – 8:45 pm: Panel Conversation

Chef Jack Adams, FFA Ag Ed Instructor Kenneth Georgia, Director Graham Meriwether

Ticket Price: $20 for food and movie.

Visit farmersforamerica.com to purchase tickets.

 

