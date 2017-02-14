Chicken processor plans to invest $2M in Carthage, hire 150

A new wholesale company that includes some Georgia partners will invest more than $2 million and hire 150 people to process chicken in Leake County.

Poultry processor Pearl River Foods is locating a processing plant in Carthage.

“I am proud to welcome Pearl River Foods as the newest business partner to the state of Mississippi,” said Governor Phil Bryant. “Mississippi provides an inviting business climate where companies can compete in today’s economy and be well-positioned for long-term growth and success.”

The Mississippi Development Authority will contribute $1.5 million in federal community development money to improve a building that Pearl River Foods will lease from Leake County. The county will provide $170,000 for infrastructure improvements.

Pearl River Foods was founded by four partners of Victory Foods of Gainesville, Georgia, as well as two new partners, but is not a sister company.

The company expects to begin operations in October.

Poultry is already Leake County’s biggest private industry, with Tyson Foods employing more than 1,400 people in Carthage. (AP)

Photo: @PhilBryantMS