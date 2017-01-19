Chief Anderson and MBCI recognized in Governor Bryant’s State-of-the-State Address

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant gave his State-of-the-State address during the third week of legislative session and highlighted the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Chief Phyliss J. Anderson in his comments. Governor Bryant’s speech outlined the three-month legislative session and also marked Mississippi’s bicentennial celebration.

“Like most nations and states, Mississippi has had trials and tribulations that cannot be forgotten or excused but, we also have a rich history that should be celebrated by us collectively. We were first inhabited by Native Americans who continue to preserve their culture. We are joined tonight by my dear friend who leads the original and first people of this state, the Chief of the noble Choctaw Tribe, Chief Phyliss Anderson,” stated Bryant.

Chief Anderson, in attendance at the capitol, acknowledged the special recognition, “On behalf of the Tribe, we are honored and very much grateful for the long-standing working relationships with Governor Bryant, state, and local officials. Progress depends on the ability to support and maintain a positive partnership when moving a government forward. Cooperation between our branches of government especially affects the livelihood of our tribal members and neighboring communities that border our reservation in the state. I thank Governor Bryant for his recognition and for including our works in Choctaw as part of his message.”