Choctaw Indian Fair announces stage entertainment lineup

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will once again showcase their beautiful culture during the 68th annual Choctaw Indian Fair July 12-15, 2017. The main stage will feature Platinum-selling duo Dan + Shay, five-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-instrumentalist Hunter Hayes and GRAMMY-Award winning sibling trio The Band Perry.

Starting Wednesday, July 12th Chief Phyliss J. Anderson officially kicks off the fair with Opening Ceremonies at 6:00 PM, followed by the 63rd Annual Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant. Choctaw culture will be on full display, as beautiful young Choctaw ladies showcase traditional Choctaw clothing and unique works of art and compete to become the next Choctaw Indian Princess.

Country music duo Dan + Shay will take the stage Thursday night, July 13 at 8:30 PM to perform hits from their album Obsessed such as current Top 15 hit “How Not To,” “From the Ground Up,” and their debut single “19 You + Me.” Friday night, July 14, five-time GRAMMY nominee, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hunter Hayes brings his energetic sound and show to the stage at 8:30 PM, with a high-octane set that includes his three No. 1 hits – the multi-Platinum smash “Wanted,” double-Platinum “I Want Crazy,” and “Somebody’s Heartbreak,” – as well as new music from his forthcoming studio album, including his most recent release, “Yesterday’s Song.” Then on Saturday night, July 15, after the 6:00 PM Closing Ceremonies, GRAMMY-Award winning The Band Perry will bring their sneak peak into My Bad Imagination, the band’s forthcoming third studio album due out later this year.

Choctaw Social Dancing and cultural displays will also be showcased at the stage nightly before the musical performances. Immediately following the show, World Series of Stickball games will be played at Warrior Stadium with the World Series Stickball Championship Game capping off the last night of the fair Saturday, July 15th at 10:15 PM.

Culturally known to the Mississippi Choctaws as the “Green Corn Festival”, the Choctaw Indian Fair promises to be filled with Choctaw history, pageantry, World Series Stickball, Choctaw food, Choctaw song and dance, cultural activities, Indian arts and crafts, chart-topping country music, and a whole lot more!

Don’t forget pre-fair activities start Tuesday, July 11th, 2017, with Gospel Night at the Amphitheater Stage, reduced carnival ride rates and stickball games.

To learn more about the 68th Annual Choctaw Indian Fair, visit www.choctawindianfair.com, like us on Facebook at Choctaw Indian Fair or call the fair hotline at 601-650-7450.