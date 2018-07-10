Choctaw Indian Fair July 11-14

The Choctaw tribal culture will be on display this week at the Annual Choctaw Indian Fair.

The fair begins Wednesday and continues through Saturday.

Fairgoers will experience Choctaw historical and cultural displays, social dancing, stickball and tribal arts and crafts.

Some of the highlights include the Choctaw Princess Pageant July 11 at 7 p.m.

Musical acts will perform each night, Thursday through Saturday.

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, July 11

11:00 a.m. Gates Open

5:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing

Amphitheater

6:00 p.m. Opening Ceremonies with Chief Phyliss J. Anderson

Amphitheater

7:00 p.m. Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant

Amphitheater

10:15 p.m. World Series Stickball

Stickball Field

Thursday, July 12

11:00 a.m. Gates Open

11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Reptile Walk Thru

School Grounds

1:00 p.m. Birds & Exotic of the World Show

School Grounds

2:00 p.m. Scales, Tails & Teeth

School Grounds

3:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing

Amphitheater

4:00 p.m. Birds & Exotics of the World Show

School Grounds

5:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing

Amphitheater

6:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing

Amphitheater

7:00 p.m. Cody Jinks in Concert

8:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson in Concert

Amphitheater

10:15 p.m. World Series Stickball

Stickball Field

Friday, July 13

10:00 a.m. Gates Open

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Reptile Walk Thru

School Grounds

11:00 a.m. Scales, Tails, and Teeth

School Grounds

12:00 noon Birds of Exotics of the World Show

School Grounds

2:00 p.m. Scales, Tails and Teeth

School Grounds

4:00 p.m. Birds of Exotics of the World Show

School Grounds

5:00 p.m. Scales, Tails And Teeth

School Grounds

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing

Amphitheater

8:30 p.m. Dustin Lynch in Concert

Amphitheater

10:15 p.m. World Series Stickball

Stickball Field

Saturday, July 14

7:00 a.m. Rez Run 2018

10:00 a.m. Gates Open

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Birds & Exotics of the World Show

School Grounds

12:00, 3:00, 6:00 p.m. Reptile Walk Thru

School Grounds

11:00, 2:00, 5:00 p.m. Scales, Tails & Teeth

School Grounds

5:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing

Amphitheater

6:00 p.m. Closing Ceremonies

Amphitheater

7:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing

Amphitheater

8:30 p.m. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in Concert

Amphitheater

10:15 p.m. World Series Stickball Championship

Stickball Field

Fair Tickets:

Adult Season: $20

(18 and older)

Adult Day: $12

(18 and older)

Student Season: $10

(ages 6-17)

Student Day: $7

(ages 6-17)

MBCI Senior Citizens: Free

(57 and older)

Ages 5 and Under: Free

Pre-Fair Sale:

Pearl River Resort

Welcome Center

MBCI Senior Citizens

Tickets available at Choctaw Elderly Center