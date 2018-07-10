Choctaw Indian Fair July 11-14

The Choctaw tribal culture will be on display this week at the Annual Choctaw Indian Fair.
The fair begins Wednesday and continues through Saturday.
Fairgoers will experience Choctaw historical and cultural displays, social dancing, stickball and tribal arts and crafts.
Some of the highlights include the Choctaw Princess Pageant July 11 at 7 p.m.
Musical acts will perform each night, Thursday through Saturday.
Here’s the schedule:
Wednesday, July 11
11:00 a.m. Gates Open
5:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing
Amphitheater
6:00 p.m. Opening Ceremonies with Chief Phyliss J. Anderson
Amphitheater
7:00 p.m. Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant
Amphitheater
10:15 p.m. World Series Stickball
Stickball Field
Thursday, July 12
11:00 a.m. Gates Open
11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Reptile Walk Thru
School Grounds
1:00 p.m. Birds & Exotic of the World Show
School Grounds
2:00 p.m. Scales, Tails & Teeth
School Grounds
3:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing
Amphitheater
4:00 p.m. Birds & Exotics of the World Show
School Grounds
5:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing
Amphitheater
6:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing
Amphitheater
7:00 p.m. Cody Jinks in Concert
8:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson in Concert
Amphitheater
10:15 p.m. World Series Stickball
Stickball Field
Friday, July 13
10:00 a.m. Gates Open
11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Reptile Walk Thru
School Grounds
11:00 a.m. Scales, Tails, and Teeth
School Grounds
12:00 noon Birds of Exotics of the World Show
School Grounds
2:00 p.m. Scales, Tails and Teeth
School Grounds
4:00 p.m. Birds of Exotics of the World Show
School Grounds
5:00 p.m. Scales, Tails And Teeth
School Grounds
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing
Amphitheater
8:30 p.m. Dustin Lynch in Concert
Amphitheater
10:15 p.m. World Series Stickball
Stickball Field
Saturday, July 14
7:00 a.m. Rez Run 2018
10:00 a.m. Gates Open
11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Birds & Exotics of the World Show
School Grounds
12:00, 3:00, 6:00 p.m. Reptile Walk Thru
School Grounds
11:00, 2:00, 5:00 p.m. Scales, Tails & Teeth
School Grounds
5:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing
Amphitheater
6:00 p.m. Closing Ceremonies
Amphitheater
7:00 p.m. Choctaw Social Dancing
Amphitheater
8:30 p.m. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in Concert
Amphitheater
10:15 p.m. World Series Stickball Championship
Stickball Field
Fair Tickets:
Adult Season: $20
(18 and older)
Adult Day: $12
(18 and older)
Student Season: $10
(ages 6-17)
Student Day: $7
(ages 6-17)
MBCI Senior Citizens: Free
(57 and older)
Ages 5 and Under: Free
Pre-Fair Sale:
Pearl River Resort
Welcome Center
MBCI Senior Citizens
Tickets available at Choctaw Elderly Center