Choctaw tribe to expand elementary school, build housing

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was awarded $18 million in the Ramah Navajo Chapter et al. V. Jewell lawsuit in January. Chief Phyliss Anderson has decided how she’s going to allocate the funds throughout the tribe.

First on the list is to expand Pearl River Elementary School to get classrooms out of trailers.

“Having 20 to 22 [students] in a very small space creates some challenges for learning and we want the most optimum classroom for them every day,” says Suzanna Hyatt, Pearl River Elementary Principal.

The school was built for about 350 students now over 600 are enrolled and Chief Anderson wants that number to continue to grow.

“If we expand on the upper elementary and build classrooms for them, safe classrooms, we can get more students in there,” says Anderson.

Six million dollars is going into daycares for Standing Pine and Pearl River communities.

Next is building more housing for tribal members. Houses are already being built in the Conehatta community.

“We’re going to build 100 homes within the next three years and so we’ve been building upon those funds, saving those funds to do that. We added another $2 million,” says Anderson.

Each tribal member will also receive a cut of the settlement. Chief Anderson is distributing a little over $3 million equally.

“They will be getting an additional $300 in July,” says Chief Anderson.

The rest of the funds are going to land purchases, electronic voting and a football recreational project.