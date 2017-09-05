Choctaw tribe to vote soon on new Mississippi casino

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will not appeal a judicial ruling that puts building a new casino on the ballot.

Chief Phyllis Anderson said legal proceedings will stop and the referendum process on the $25 million project will proceed.

The proposed Red Water Casino in Leake County would be the tribe’s fourth. Two are located in Neshoba County and another in Jones County. Red Water is roughly 6 miles south of Carthage.

A tribal judge ruled in mid-August the more than 1,600 signatures on a petition are valid, after tribal authorities had rejected enough for the requirement.

No date for the referendum vote was immediately set..