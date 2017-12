Christmas and New Year’s Schedule for local offices, schools, etc.

A list of of holiday hours and closing for local offices.

Attala County Offices:

Christmas: Closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26

New Year’s: Closed Monday, Jan. 1

City of Kosciusko Offices:

Christmas: Closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26

New Year’s: Closed Monday, Jan. 1

Kosciusko Post Office:

Christmas: Closed Monday, Dec. 25

New Year’s: Closed Monday, Jan. 1

Waste Management:

Christmas: All routes will run one day behind

New Year’s: All routes will run as scheduled

Attala County Library:

Christmas: Closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26

News Year’s: Closed Monday, Jan. 1

Kosciusko School District Holidays:

Dec. 22 – Jan. 8

Attala County School District Holidays:

Dec. 21 – Jan. 8

We will continue to update this schedule as we receive more information on closings.