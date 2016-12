Christmas Holiday hours and closings for local businesses

It’s almost time to celebrate Christmas and that means much needed time off from work.

The holiday falling on Sunday this year means hours differ from business to business.

Here are holiday hours for important businesses and services around Kosciusko:

Attala County Offices: Closed Friday, Dec. 23 – Monday, Dec. 26.

City of Kosciusko offices: Closed Friday, Dec. 23 – Monday, Dec. 26.

Kosciusko Attala Partnership: Closed Friday, Dec. 23 – Monday, Dec. 26.

Post Office: Closed Monday, Dec. 26

Banks: