Church Security Training set for this weekend

Firearms training for Attala County Church Security Teams will be begin this weekend, the Attala County Sheriff’s office announced in a media release.

The training will be held at the gun range on Attala Road 4142 Saturday, Jan. 13 beginning at 9:00 am.

Each participant will require 50 rounds of ammunition, hearing/eye protection, and comfortable clothing.

Each round of training will take approximately 30 minutes and all members of a team are urged to train as group.

For questions, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.