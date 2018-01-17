Home » Local » Church service cancellations for Wednesday

Church service cancellations for Wednesday

This is a list churches that have cancelled services for Wednesday due to the winter weather….

  • Carson Ridge Baptist Church
  • Christian Liberty MB Church
  • Crestview Church
  • Ethel Baptist Church
  • Kosciusko First United Methodist Church
  • Kosciusko First Presbyterian Church
  • McAdams Baptist Church
  • Parkway Baptist Church
  • Sallis Baptist Church
  • South Huntington Street Church of Christ
  • St. Teresa Catholic Church
  • Williamsville Baptist Church
  • Main Street Baptist Church (Goodman)
  • Williamsville Independent Methodist Church

If you know of a church that will not hold services tonight, comment below or email breezy@boswellmedia.net.

