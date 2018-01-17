Church service cancellations for Wednesday

This is a list churches that have cancelled services for Wednesday due to the winter weather….

Carson Ridge Baptist Church

Christian Liberty MB Church

Crestview Church

Ethel Baptist Church

Kosciusko First United Methodist Church

Kosciusko First Presbyterian Church

McAdams Baptist Church

Parkway Baptist Church

Sallis Baptist Church

South Huntington Street Church of Christ

St. Teresa Catholic Church

Williamsville Baptist Church

Main Street Baptist Church (Goodman)

Williamsville Independent Methodist Church

If you know of a church that will not hold services tonight, comment below or email breezy@boswellmedia.net.