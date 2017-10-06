Circuit Court Judgments – Sept. 2017

|
Attala County Circuit Court Judgements
|Courtney Shea Prewitt
|Credit Card Fraud
|3 Years MDOC; 2 years suspended; 1
year to serve; 2 years probation;
pay court cos1ts, fees and assessments and $2,227.00 restitution
|James Richard McKee
AKA Jamie
|Building Burglary
|7 years MDOC; 6 years suspended; 1
to serve; 5 years probation;
pay court costs, fees and assessments and $150.00 restitution;
$1,975 to drug court program
|Terrance Evans
|Motor Vehicle Theft
|4 years and 4 months MDOC; serve 4
months; 4 months credit for time served;
4 years post release supervision; pay $2,500 restitution
|Malcom Gentry
AKA Malcolm Gentry
|Burglary of a Dwelling
|18 years MDOC; after 8 years-10
years post release supervision
(5 years reporting/years non-reporting); pay $850 restitution
|Timothy Ables
|Building Burglary (4CTS)
|pay court costs, fees and
assessments; 5 years drug court; $6676.80 restitution
|Gary M Grissom
|Attempted Auto Burglary
|3 years suspended probation; pay
court cost and assessments
|Ashley M Deere
|Credit Card Fraud
|3 years suspended probation; $375
restitution;
pay court cost and assessments
|Rachel Ann Keith
AKA Rachel Ann Doty
|Felony Child Neglect (3CTS)
|CTI : 1 year house arrest;
CTII : 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;
CTIII: 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;
4 years post release supervision; pay court cost and assessments
|John Denver Leach
|Felony Child Neglect (3CTS)
|CTI : 1 year house arrest;
CTII : 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;
CTIII: 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;
4 years post resell supervision; pay court cost and assessments
|Billy Ray Bain
|Felony DUI
| 1 year house arrest; 4 years
probation; pay $2,000 fine,
court cost and assessments
|Patrick Demond Fletcher
|Felony DUI
|1 year house arrest; 4 years
probation; pay $2,000 fine,
court cost and assessments
|Veronica R Kern
|Automobile Burglary
|3 years probation; pay court cost
and assessments
|Joseph E Morris
|Building Burglary
|5 years probation; pay court cost
and assessments
$250 restitution
|Charles Logan Williams
|Poss of Meth
| 3 years probation; pay court
cost and assessments
|Kendrick D Hunt
|Poss of Cocaine
|2 years 2 months; after 2 months
served; 2 years post release supervision
pay court cost and assessments
|Taylor Ferguson
|Sexual Battery
|5 years 1 month MDOC; 4 years 11
months suspended;1 month to serve; 4 years
1 month probation; pay court cost and assessments and $1,000 assessment
to
MS Children’s Trust Fund
|Matthew Kellum
|Building Burglary
| 7 years MDOC; pay court cost
and assessments
|Christopher Stevenson
|CT I; Sale of more than 30 G
but
less than 2500 G of Marijuana
CT II; Poss of more than 30 G but
less than 2500 G of Marijuana
|CT I ; Dismissed
CT II; 2 years 1 day MDOC; after serving 1 day- 2 years post release
supervision
pay court cost and assessments
|Darren M Sheard
|Automobile Burglary (2CTS)
|3 years probation; pay court cost
and assessments
|J B Reed
|Poss. of Stolen Firearm
|3 years probation; pay court cost
and assessments
pay $50 restitution
|Steven Junior Crosby
|Poss of a firearm by felon
|1 year house arrest, 4 years port
release supervision;
pay court cost and assessments
|Travis Baker
|Commercial Burglary
|5 years house arrest; 5 years post
release supervision
pay all fines, court cost and assessments
|Willie Gene Ellis
|CTI I & IV; Poss of meth
CT II: Poss of heroin
CT III: Poss of Fentanyl
CT V; Poss of more than 30 G but
less than 2500 G of Marijuana
Sentence Enhancements
|CT I: 15 years MDOC; pay court cost
and assessments
CTII, III, IV, V and sentence enhancement-Dismissed
|Angela L Dickerson
AKA Angels Cameron
AKA Angela Williamson
|Obtaining Thing of value
with intent to defraud
|5 years house arrest; 5 years post
release supervision;
pay all fines, court cost and assessments
|Charles Logan
|CT I, II & III; Sale of SCH III
Control
|CT I & II; 5 years MDOC; 5 Years
suspended; 5 years probation;
CT III; Dismissed
pay $1,000 fine, court cost and assessments
|Timothy D Humphrey
|Ct I & II; Building Burglary
|Ct I; 5 years, 5 years suspended; 5
years probation
pay $100 restitution, court cost and assessments
Ct II; Dismissed
|Avery George Cotton
|CT I ; Felony fleeing law
enforcement
CT II ; Poss of meth
|CT I ; 2 years MDOC; pay
court cost and assessments
CT II ; Dismissed
|Traacy Humphrey
|Building Burglary
|2 years MDOC; pay court cost and
assessments
|Anthony DeWayne Jackson
|Poss of meth
|8 years MDOC; 5 years suspended, 3
years to serve, 5 years probation
pay court cost and assessments
|James Kevin Price
|CT I ; Attempted Burglary
CT II; Poss of Burglary Tools
|3 years probation,; pay court cost
and assessments
|Billy Lee Picard Jr.
|CT I ; Burglary of a Dwelling
CT II & III; Grand Larceny
|CT I ; Lesser charge of building
burglary; 7 years MDOC;
pay $550 restitution, court cost and assessments
CT II; 5 years MDOC
CT III; 5 years MDOC
|Correy Aunta Davis
|CT I; Agg. Assault
CT II; Poss of a firearm by a felon
|CT I ; 15 years MDOC; After 10
years served-5years post release
supervision
pay court cost and assessments
CT II; Dismissed
|Steven Wayne Wilkerson
|CT I & II; Grand larceny
|CT I; Dismissed
CT II; 2 Years MDOC;pay court cost and assessments
|DeMarcus Melton
AKA Festus
|Burglery of a Dwelling
Sentence Enhancement
|18 years MDOC;After 8nyears-10
years post release supervision
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Sentence Enhancement Dismissed
|LaTonya T Riley
|Malicious Mischief
|3 years probation; Pay $2362.88
restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
|ShaWanda Canady
|Credit Card Fraud
|3 years MDOC;3 years suspended-3
years probation;
Pay $375 Restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
|David Wayne Huggins
|Poss of meth
|5 years drug court, Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
|Stephen Dave May
|Building Burglary
Sentence Enhancement
|7 years MDOC; Sentence
Enhancement-Dismissed
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
|Quincey D Brown
|Poss of Oxycodone
|5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
|Robert Matthew Bethany
|CT I ; Poss of meth
CT II ; Poss of Hydrocodone
CT III ; Poss of Lisdexamfetamine
|5 year drug court; Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
|Bertha Renee Newsome
|Burglary of a building
|5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
|Corey Lee Summerlin
|Poss of meth
|5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
|Jeremy Carr
|Poss of Hydrocodone
|18 years MDOC; After 13 years
served-5 years probation
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
|Daniel Lee Black
|CT I – IV ; Building Burglary
CT V – V II; Burglary of a Dwelling
Ct VIII: Motor Vehicle Theft
|CT I – IV ; 7 years MDOC each count
CT V – VII; 25 years MDOC each count
CT VIII; 5 years MDOC
Pay $16,888.00 restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
|Dekendrck R Holmes
|CT I&II; Automobile Burglary
|CT I ; 7 years MDOC;5 years
suspended; serve 2 years; 5 years probation;
CT II ; Dismissed
Pay $385.00 restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
|Dennis Ray Sharkey
|Building Burglary
|7 years MDOC; After 3 years – 4
years post release supervision;
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
|Kevin D Parks
|Aggravated Domestic Violence
|6 years MDOC; After 2 years – 4
years probation
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
|Derrick Young
|CT I ; Armed Robbery
CT II; poss of a firearm by felon
Sentence Enhancement
|CT I ; 25 years MDOC
CT II; 10 years MDOC
|Joseph Gardner
|CT I ; Burglary of a Dwelling
CT II & III ; Building Burglary
|CT I; Reduced to building burglary;
7 years MDOC
CT II; 7 years MDOC
CT III; Dismissed
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
|Cedric Lee Toliver
|CT I & II; sale of less than 2G of
co
|Ct I; 7 years MDOC; 5 years
suspended; 2 years house arrest
Ct II; 7 years MDOC;5b years suspended; 2 years house arrest
5 years probation; Pay all fines, ,Court Cost and Assessments
|Kenneth Lewis
|CT I; Poss of meth
CT II; Escape
|CT I; 3 years MDOC; 2 years
suspended; 1 year house arrest;
2 years probation
CT II; Dismissed
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
|Tanchanta L Hopkins
AKA Star
|Shooting into a dwelling house
|5 years MDOC; 5 years suspended; 5
years probation
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
|Tia Starling
|Crednit Card Fraud
|3 years probation; Pay $50
restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
|Travis M Hall
|Poss of more than 30G but less
than 250G of marijuana
|3 years MDOC; 3 years suspended-3
years probation
Pay Court Cost and Assessments