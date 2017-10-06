Circuit Court Judgments – Sept. 2017

Courtney Shea Prewitt Credit Card Fraud 3 Years MDOC; 2 years suspended; 1

year to serve; 2 years probation;

pay court cos1ts, fees and assessments and $2,227.00 restitution

James Richard McKee

AKA Jamie Building Burglary 7 years MDOC; 6 years suspended; 1

to serve; 5 years probation;

pay court costs, fees and assessments and $150.00 restitution;

$1,975 to drug court program

Terrance Evans Motor Vehicle Theft 4 years and 4 months MDOC; serve 4

months; 4 months credit for time served;

4 years post release supervision; pay $2,500 restitution

Malcom Gentry

AKA Malcolm Gentry Burglary of a Dwelling 18 years MDOC; after 8 years-10

years post release supervision

(5 years reporting/years non-reporting); pay $850 restitution

Timothy Ables Building Burglary (4CTS) pay court costs, fees and

assessments; 5 years drug court; $6676.80 restitution

Gary M Grissom Attempted Auto Burglary 3 years suspended probation; pay

court cost and assessments

Ashley M Deere Credit Card Fraud 3 years suspended probation; $375

restitution;

pay court cost and assessments

Rachel Ann Keith

AKA Rachel Ann Doty Felony Child Neglect (3CTS) CTI : 1 year house arrest;

CTII : 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;

CTIII: 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;

4 years post release supervision; pay court cost and assessments

John Denver Leach Felony Child Neglect (3CTS) CTI : 1 year house arrest;

CTII : 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;

CTIII: 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;

4 years post resell supervision; pay court cost and assessments

Billy Ray Bain Felony DUI 1 year house arrest; 4 years

probation; pay $2,000 fine,

court cost and assessments

Patrick Demond Fletcher Felony DUI 1 year house arrest; 4 years

probation; pay $2,000 fine,

court cost and assessments

Veronica R Kern Automobile Burglary 3 years probation; pay court cost

and assessments

Joseph E Morris Building Burglary 5 years probation; pay court cost

and assessments

$250 restitution

Charles Logan Williams Poss of Meth 3 years probation; pay court

cost and assessments

Kendrick D Hunt Poss of Cocaine 2 years 2 months; after 2 months

served; 2 years post release supervision

pay court cost and assessments

Taylor Ferguson Sexual Battery 5 years 1 month MDOC; 4 years 11

months suspended;1 month to serve; 4 years

1 month probation; pay court cost and assessments and $1,000 assessment

to

MS Children’s Trust Fund

Matthew Kellum Building Burglary 7 years MDOC; pay court cost

and assessments

Christopher Stevenson CT I; Sale of more than 30 G

but

less than 2500 G of Marijuana

CT II; Poss of more than 30 G but

less than 2500 G of Marijuana CT I ; Dismissed

CT II; 2 years 1 day MDOC; after serving 1 day- 2 years post release

supervision

pay court cost and assessments

Darren M Sheard Automobile Burglary (2CTS) 3 years probation; pay court cost

and assessments

J B Reed Poss. of Stolen Firearm 3 years probation; pay court cost

and assessments

pay $50 restitution

Steven Junior Crosby Poss of a firearm by felon 1 year house arrest, 4 years port

release supervision;

pay court cost and assessments

Travis Baker Commercial Burglary 5 years house arrest; 5 years post

release supervision

pay all fines, court cost and assessments

Willie Gene Ellis CTI I & IV; Poss of meth

CT II: Poss of heroin

CT III: Poss of Fentanyl

CT V; Poss of more than 30 G but

less than 2500 G of Marijuana

Sentence Enhancements CT I: 15 years MDOC; pay court cost

and assessments

CTII, III, IV, V and sentence enhancement-Dismissed

Angela L Dickerson

AKA Angels Cameron

AKA Angela Williamson Obtaining Thing of value

with intent to defraud 5 years house arrest; 5 years post

release supervision;

pay all fines, court cost and assessments

Charles Logan CT I, II & III; Sale of SCH III

Control CT I & II; 5 years MDOC; 5 Years

suspended; 5 years probation;

CT III; Dismissed

pay $1,000 fine, court cost and assessments

Timothy D Humphrey Ct I & II; Building Burglary Ct I; 5 years, 5 years suspended; 5

years probation

pay $100 restitution, court cost and assessments

Ct II; Dismissed

Avery George Cotton CT I ; Felony fleeing law

enforcement

CT II ; Poss of meth CT I ; 2 years MDOC; pay

court cost and assessments

CT II ; Dismissed

Traacy Humphrey Building Burglary 2 years MDOC; pay court cost and

assessments

Anthony DeWayne Jackson Poss of meth 8 years MDOC; 5 years suspended, 3

years to serve, 5 years probation

pay court cost and assessments

James Kevin Price CT I ; Attempted Burglary

CT II; Poss of Burglary Tools 3 years probation,; pay court cost

and assessments

Billy Lee Picard Jr. CT I ; Burglary of a Dwelling

CT II & III; Grand Larceny CT I ; Lesser charge of building

burglary; 7 years MDOC;

pay $550 restitution, court cost and assessments

CT II; 5 years MDOC

CT III; 5 years MDOC

Correy Aunta Davis CT I; Agg. Assault

CT II; Poss of a firearm by a felon CT I ; 15 years MDOC; After 10

years served-5years post release

supervision

pay court cost and assessments

CT II; Dismissed

Steven Wayne Wilkerson CT I & II; Grand larceny CT I; Dismissed

CT II; 2 Years MDOC;pay court cost and assessments

DeMarcus Melton

AKA Festus Burglery of a Dwelling

Sentence Enhancement 18 years MDOC;After 8nyears-10

years post release supervision

Pay Court Cost and Assessments

Sentence Enhancement Dismissed

LaTonya T Riley Malicious Mischief 3 years probation; Pay $2362.88

restitution, Court Cost and Assessments

ShaWanda Canady Credit Card Fraud 3 years MDOC;3 years suspended-3

years probation;

Pay $375 Restitution, Court Cost and Assessments

David Wayne Huggins Poss of meth 5 years drug court, Pay Court Cost

and Assessments

Stephen Dave May Building Burglary

Sentence Enhancement 7 years MDOC; Sentence

Enhancement-Dismissed

Pay Court Cost and Assessments

Quincey D Brown Poss of Oxycodone 5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost

and Assessments

Robert Matthew Bethany CT I ; Poss of meth

CT II ; Poss of Hydrocodone

CT III ; Poss of Lisdexamfetamine 5 year drug court; Pay Court Cost

and Assessments

Bertha Renee Newsome Burglary of a building 5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost

and Assessments

Corey Lee Summerlin Poss of meth 5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost

and Assessments

Jeremy Carr Poss of Hydrocodone 18 years MDOC; After 13 years

served-5 years probation

Pay Court Cost and Assessments

Daniel Lee Black CT I – IV ; Building Burglary

CT V – V II; Burglary of a Dwelling

Ct VIII: Motor Vehicle Theft CT I – IV ; 7 years MDOC each count

CT V – VII; 25 years MDOC each count

CT VIII; 5 years MDOC

Pay $16,888.00 restitution, Court Cost and Assessments

Dekendrck R Holmes CT I&II; Automobile Burglary CT I ; 7 years MDOC;5 years

suspended; serve 2 years; 5 years probation;

CT II ; Dismissed

Pay $385.00 restitution, Court Cost and Assessments

Dennis Ray Sharkey Building Burglary 7 years MDOC; After 3 years – 4

years post release supervision;

Pay Court Cost and Assessments

Kevin D Parks Aggravated Domestic Violence 6 years MDOC; After 2 years – 4

years probation

Pay Court Cost and Assessments

Derrick Young CT I ; Armed Robbery

CT II; poss of a firearm by felon

Sentence Enhancement CT I ; 25 years MDOC

CT II; 10 years MDOC

Joseph Gardner CT I ; Burglary of a Dwelling

CT II & III ; Building Burglary CT I; Reduced to building burglary;

7 years MDOC

CT II; 7 years MDOC

CT III; Dismissed

Pay Court Cost and Assessments

Cedric Lee Toliver CT I & II; sale of less than 2G of

co Ct I; 7 years MDOC; 5 years

suspended; 2 years house arrest

Ct II; 7 years MDOC;5b years suspended; 2 years house arrest

5 years probation; Pay all fines, ,Court Cost and Assessments

Kenneth Lewis CT I; Poss of meth

CT II; Escape CT I; 3 years MDOC; 2 years

suspended; 1 year house arrest;

2 years probation

CT II; Dismissed

Pay Court Cost and Assessments

Tanchanta L Hopkins

AKA Star Shooting into a dwelling house 5 years MDOC; 5 years suspended; 5

years probation

Pay Court Cost and Assessments

Tia Starling Crednit Card Fraud 3 years probation; Pay $50

restitution, Court Cost and Assessments