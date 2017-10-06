Home » Local » Circuit Court Judgments – Sept. 2017

Circuit Court Judgments – Sept. 2017

Attala County Circuit Court Judgements
September Term 2017

 
Courtney Shea Prewitt Credit Card Fraud 3 Years MDOC; 2 years suspended; 1
year to serve; 2 years probation;
pay court cos1ts, fees and assessments and $2,227.00 restitution
James Richard McKee
AKA Jamie		 Building Burglary 7 years MDOC; 6 years suspended; 1
to serve; 5 years probation;
pay court costs, fees and assessments and $150.00 restitution;
$1,975 to drug court program
Terrance Evans Motor Vehicle Theft 4 years and 4 months MDOC; serve 4
months; 4 months credit for time served;
4 years post release supervision; pay $2,500 restitution
Malcom Gentry
AKA Malcolm Gentry		 Burglary of a Dwelling 18 years MDOC; after 8 years-10
years post release supervision
(5 years reporting/years non-reporting); pay $850 restitution
Timothy Ables Building Burglary (4CTS) pay court costs, fees and
assessments; 5 years drug court;  $6676.80 restitution
Gary M Grissom Attempted Auto Burglary 3 years suspended probation; pay
court cost and assessments
Ashley M Deere Credit Card Fraud 3 years suspended probation; $375
restitution;
pay  court cost and assessments
Rachel Ann Keith
AKA Rachel Ann Doty		 Felony Child Neglect (3CTS) CTI  : 1 year house arrest;
CTII : 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;
CTIII: 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;
4 years post release supervision; pay court cost and assessments
John Denver Leach Felony Child Neglect (3CTS) CTI  : 1 year house arrest;
CTII : 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;
CTIII: 1 year house arrest; run concurrent with I;
4 years post resell supervision; pay court cost and assessments
Billy Ray Bain Felony DUI  1 year house arrest; 4 years
probation; pay $2,000 fine,
court cost and assessments
Patrick Demond Fletcher Felony DUI 1 year house arrest; 4 years
probation; pay $2,000 fine,
court cost and assessments
Veronica R Kern Automobile Burglary 3 years probation; pay court cost
and assessments
Joseph E Morris Building Burglary 5 years probation; pay court cost
and assessments
$250 restitution
Charles Logan Williams Poss of Meth  3 years probation; pay court
cost and assessments
Kendrick D Hunt Poss of Cocaine 2 years 2 months; after 2 months
served; 2 years post release supervision
pay court cost and assessments
Taylor Ferguson Sexual Battery 5 years 1 month MDOC; 4 years 11
months suspended;1 month to serve; 4 years
1 month probation; pay court cost and assessments and $1,000 assessment
to
MS Children’s Trust Fund
Matthew Kellum Building Burglary  7 years MDOC; pay court cost
and assessments
Christopher Stevenson CT I;  Sale of more than 30 G
but
less than 2500 G of Marijuana
CT II; Poss of more than 30 G but
less than 2500 G of Marijuana		 CT I ; Dismissed
CT II; 2 years 1 day MDOC; after serving 1 day- 2 years post release
supervision
pay court cost and assessments
Darren M Sheard Automobile Burglary (2CTS) 3 years probation; pay court cost
and assessments
J B Reed Poss. of Stolen Firearm 3 years probation; pay court cost
and assessments
pay $50 restitution
Steven Junior Crosby Poss of a firearm by felon 1 year house arrest, 4 years port
release supervision;
pay court cost and assessments
Travis Baker Commercial Burglary 5 years house arrest; 5 years post
release supervision
pay all fines, court cost and assessments
Willie Gene Ellis CTI I & IV; Poss of meth
CT  II: Poss of heroin
CT III: Poss of Fentanyl
CT  V; Poss of more than 30 G but
less than 2500 G of Marijuana
Sentence Enhancements		 CT I: 15 years MDOC; pay court cost
and assessments
CTII, III, IV, V and sentence enhancement-Dismissed
Angela L Dickerson
AKA Angels Cameron
AKA Angela Williamson		 Obtaining Thing of value
with intent to defraud		 5 years house arrest; 5 years post
release supervision;
pay all fines, court cost and assessments
Charles Logan CT I, II & III; Sale of SCH III
Control		 CT I & II; 5 years MDOC; 5 Years
suspended; 5 years probation;
CT III; Dismissed
pay $1,000 fine, court cost and assessments
Timothy D Humphrey Ct I & II; Building Burglary Ct I; 5 years, 5 years suspended; 5
years probation
pay $100 restitution, court cost and assessments
Ct II; Dismissed
Avery George Cotton CT I  ; Felony fleeing law
enforcement
CT II ; Poss of meth		 CT I  ; 2 years MDOC; pay
court cost and assessments
CT II ; Dismissed
Traacy Humphrey Building Burglary 2 years MDOC; pay court cost and
assessments
Anthony DeWayne Jackson Poss of meth 8 years MDOC; 5 years suspended, 3
years to serve, 5 years probation
pay court cost and assessments
James Kevin Price CT I ; Attempted Burglary
CT II; Poss of Burglary Tools		 3 years probation,; pay court cost
and assessments
Billy Lee Picard Jr. CT I ; Burglary of a Dwelling
CT II & III; Grand Larceny		 CT I ; Lesser charge of building
burglary; 7 years MDOC;
pay $550 restitution, court cost and assessments
CT II; 5 years MDOC
CT III; 5 years MDOC
Correy Aunta Davis CT I; Agg. Assault
CT II; Poss of a firearm by a felon		 CT I ; 15 years MDOC; After 10
years served-5years post release
supervision
pay court cost and assessments
CT II; Dismissed
Steven Wayne Wilkerson CT I & II; Grand larceny CT I; Dismissed
CT II; 2 Years MDOC;pay court cost and assessments
DeMarcus Melton
AKA Festus		 Burglery of a Dwelling
Sentence Enhancement		 18 years MDOC;After 8nyears-10
years post release supervision
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Sentence Enhancement Dismissed
LaTonya T Riley Malicious Mischief 3 years probation; Pay $2362.88
restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
ShaWanda Canady Credit Card Fraud 3 years MDOC;3 years suspended-3
years probation;
Pay $375 Restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
David Wayne Huggins Poss of meth 5 years drug court, Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
Stephen Dave May Building Burglary
Sentence Enhancement		 7 years MDOC; Sentence
Enhancement-Dismissed
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Quincey D Brown Poss of Oxycodone 5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
Robert Matthew Bethany CT I   ; Poss of meth
CT II  ; Poss of Hydrocodone
CT III ; Poss of Lisdexamfetamine		 5 year drug court; Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
Bertha Renee Newsome Burglary of a building 5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
Corey Lee Summerlin Poss of meth 5 years drug court; Pay Court Cost
and Assessments
Jeremy Carr Poss of Hydrocodone 18 years MDOC; After 13 years
served-5 years probation
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Daniel Lee Black CT I – IV ; Building Burglary
CT V – V II; Burglary of a Dwelling
Ct VIII: Motor Vehicle Theft		 CT I – IV ; 7 years MDOC each count
CT V – VII; 25 years MDOC each count
CT VIII; 5 years MDOC
Pay $16,888.00 restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
Dekendrck R Holmes CT I&II; Automobile Burglary CT I  ; 7 years MDOC;5 years
suspended; serve 2 years; 5 years probation;
CT II ; Dismissed
Pay $385.00 restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
Dennis Ray Sharkey Building Burglary 7 years MDOC; After 3 years – 4
years post release supervision;
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Kevin D Parks Aggravated Domestic Violence 6 years MDOC; After 2 years – 4
years probation
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Derrick Young CT I ; Armed Robbery
CT II; poss of a firearm by felon
Sentence Enhancement		 CT I ; 25 years MDOC
CT II; 10 years MDOC
Joseph Gardner CT I ; Burglary of a Dwelling
CT II & III ; Building Burglary		 CT I; Reduced to building burglary;
7 years MDOC
CT II; 7 years MDOC
CT III; Dismissed
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Cedric Lee Toliver CT I & II; sale of less than 2G of
co		 Ct I; 7 years MDOC; 5 years
suspended; 2 years house arrest
Ct II; 7 years MDOC;5b years suspended; 2 years house arrest
5 years probation; Pay all fines, ,Court Cost and Assessments
Kenneth Lewis CT I; Poss of meth
CT II; Escape		 CT I; 3 years MDOC; 2 years
suspended; 1 year house arrest;
2 years probation
CT II; Dismissed
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Tanchanta L Hopkins
AKA Star		 Shooting into a dwelling house 5 years MDOC; 5 years suspended; 5
years probation
Pay Court Cost and Assessments
Tia Starling Crednit Card Fraud 3 years probation; Pay $50
restitution, Court Cost and Assessments
Travis M Hall Poss of more than 30G but less
than 250G of marijuana		 3 years MDOC; 3 years suspended-3
years probation
Pay Court Cost and Assessments

