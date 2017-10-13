City accepts bids on Native American Museum project

The City of Kosciusko accepted bids Thursday for the first phase of the Native American Museum Project.

This phase of the project is for cleaning up the old Leonard’s property on the square, which is where the museum will be housed.

The clean up includes asbestos removal and removing the roof.

Bids for the project:

Kenneth Thompson Builders: $625,000

Ralph McKnight & Son: $617,900

Richard Womack Construction: $812,000

These bids will be reviewed by city officials and could be presented to the Board of Aldermen as early as the next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Audio: Mayor Jimmy Cockroft