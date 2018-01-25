City and County Make Two Arrests (Audio)

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department working together with the Kosciusko Police Department searched a home on Conner Road after receiving a tip that a Billy Burchfield, ,27 year old white male,who was wanted on an MDOC warrant, was at the location.

After searching the residence Burchfield was found hiding in a closet and was taken into custody on the MDOC charges and is currently in the Leake County Correctional Facility. No bond has been set.

Nail said Burchfield was also out on bond for felony drug charges stemming from an arrest in September of last year.

Amber Nichole Gardner, 23 year old white female, was also taken into custody and charged with aiding and abetting a convicted felon.

Gardner is also being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bond.