The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen approved the city’s 2017 – 2018 budget and tax levy Tuesday night.

There were no changes in the millage rates for the city or for the Kosciusko School Disitrict. The rates remain at 32.25 mills for the city and 54.03 mills. for the school district.

The board did approve several amendments to the budget, including an increase of $100,000 for the Mississippi Native American Museum.

Links:

2017 – 2018 Budget Amendments

2017 – 2018 Tax Levy