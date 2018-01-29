Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cocokroft tells Breezy News that the city will hold a special meeting Tuesday night.
According to Cockroft, the meeting is for the hiring of new officers with the Kosciusko Police Department.
The meeting will be held at City Hall beginning at 5:30 pm.
This is an open meeting that the public is invited to attend.
The complete announcement can be viewed here.
One thought on “City calls special meeting for Tuesday night”
Charlie Cheek says:
I sure hope that these new police officers will truly serve, protect, and defend the city. I also hope they have the public’s best interest in mind while they attempt to do their job.