City makes Code of Ordinances available online

The City of Kosciusko has made the Code of Ordinances available online.

The city added the link to its official website and shared it on the City of Kosciusko Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said adding the online version of the code is something the city has wanted to do for a while.

“We talked about it for several years, but this year we finally budgeted putting the code online, which helps everybody, “said Cockroft. “It just makes researching things for the public a whole lot [sic] easier. I’m glad to finally get things to that point.”

The online document contains 20 chapters, three tables, and two appendices outlining the city’s ordinances.

Link: City of Kosciusko Code of Ordinances