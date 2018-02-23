City of Kosciusko hires firm to conduct annexation study (audio)

The City of Kosciusko has hired a firm to learn more about possibility expanding the city limits.

The board of aldermen voted Tuesday night to use the services of Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) from Jackson.

This will be the first annexation study for the city since 1994.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the process could take a while, but states the board and those behind the study will offer updates and discussion throughout the project.

Audio: Mayor Jimmy Cockroft