City of Kosciusko to celebrate Mississippi Municipal Government Week Jan. 14 – Jan. 20 (audio)

The City of Kosciusko will join other communities throughout the state to celebrate Mississippi Municipal Government Week Jan. 14 – Jan. 20.

Kosciusko aldermen passed the resolution during the board meeting Tuesday night.

“City government is, without question, the government closest to the people,” said Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft.” At a time when people nationwide seem to have less faith in their government, we in municipal government want to be sure the people here at home are aware of the critical services we provide

This year, the City of Kosciusko, along with municipalities across the state, will support a legislative bill that would increase the amount of sales tax diverted back to each city by the State of Mississippi. Cockroft says this revenue would be used for street, water and sewer improvements.

Mayor Cockroft spoke more about Mississippi Municipal Government Week during Minute with the Mayor.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft