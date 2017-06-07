City sets holiday schedule, hires new workers

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen set the city’s Fourth of July holiday schedule during its meeting Tuesday night.

The board announced that all city offices will be closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. The decision mirrors the one made by the Attala County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

The board also approved the hire of two new employees during the meeting.

Josh Pinkard was hired to the Kosciusko Police Department and Brady Minshew was hired to the Street Department.

Additional business from Tuesday’s meeting: