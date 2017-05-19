One thought on “Class of 2017 – Walk of Memories

  1. Bulldog Fan says:

    I have an opinion…. when I graduated ,many many moons ago (lol)… we (the girls) were instructed to wear white under the gown and I think even white shoes.
    And the boys were told to wear white shirts and I think even a tie. It looks so much better. But of course , back in the “old days” …. people that attended the graduation actually dressed up in their Sunday clothes . Same way with homecoming . Folks used to dress up for that too . But… times they are a changing . Folks don’t even dress up for Church anymore . Ok. I’m through . Have a nice weekend .

