A shakedown at a Mississippi prison turned up cocaine and crystal meth, along with shanks, necklaces and other contraband.
This is the sixth prison shakedown in a month, according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The search Wednesday targeted the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden.
It is part of an overall crackdown spearheaded by Pelicia Hall, the state’s new corrections commissioner.
Hall says all prison facilities are subject to unannounced searches.
The Carroll-Montgomery search also turned up scales, tattoo kits, cigarettes and jewelry. Inmates caught with contraband will face disciplinary action.
The news release says inmates who have stockpiles of contraband are likely engaging in extortion. (AP)
2 thoughts on “Cocaine, meth, and other contraband found in Vaiden prison”
Bulldog Fan says:
Someone is NOT doing their job.
The ONLY way a prisoner can get contraband is for someone from the outside is bringing it in. It’s that simple. If not a visitor, it is an employee.
I know, for a FACT….that our State Penitentiary is not secure. I know this because I had a brother that served two years in Parchman.. and when my family would go to visit….. we would ask him if it’s as bad as you “hear”. He would reply…”this place is a joke”. If you have the right funds and know the right people….. you can get anything you want…and I mean ANYTHING. Shame.
That’s our tax dollars at work, folks. SMH!!
Gladys Terry says:
There are as many EMPLOYEES that need to be behind bars as the ones already locked up. Money talks and you can get ANYTHING sent to a prisoner. It is ashamed that some of the guards treat visitors and inmates like dirt and turn right around and take a pay off.