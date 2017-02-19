On February 16, 2017, Markeii Johnson, a 19-year-old black male, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana in a Vehicle on Aponaug Road by Investigator Greg Collins.
Other recent arrests:
On February 16, 2017, Quincey Brown, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested for no drivers license and no insurance on Aponaug Road by Lt. Tommy Pender.
On February 15, 2017, Russell Alston, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for aggravated domestic violence on Martin Luther King Drive by Officer Martin Roby.
On February 15, 2017, Yadira Sandifer, a 22-year-old black female, was arrested for malicious mischief on West Adams Street by Captain Bobby Land.
On February 12, 2017 James Riley, a 41-year-old black male, was arrested for suspended drivers license on West South Street by Officer Chris Busbea
On February 12, 2017, Clifton McBride, a 46-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court on North Huntington Street by Officer Martin Roby.
On February 9, 2017, Jazmine Rimmer, a 22-year-old black female, was arrested for suspended drivers license and contempt of court by Officer Charles Burrell
On February 8, 2017, Christopher Moore, a 23-year-old black male, was arrested for petit larceny on West Adams Street by Lt. Tommy Pender
February 7, 2017, Veronica Kern, a 27-year-old black female, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle on Weatherly Street by Officer Nathan Linkins
February 7, 2017, Darren Sheard, am 18-year-old black male, was arrested for two counts of burglary of a vehicle on Goodman Street by Captain Chris Busbea.
2 thoughts on “Concealed weapon and other recent arrests”
Rev. Mary Ann Veasley says:
I am really astounded and troubled over the many arrests of young black men and females. It appears that they are the only ones that are doing mischief in a town where they are the minority.
In addition, I didn’t know you could be arrested for suspended drivers license. A ticket yes, but arrested! Do these arrest go on their records? Do these arrests hinder them from being employed? I am curious, what is/are the result(s).
I have no name!!! says:
Oh Yes! Straight to jail with a suspended license. Even if they pull you over for NO reason and you have no clue your license is suspended…Maybe if you know the officer, but the one who pulled me over and arrested me was not going to be lenient at all…I did however get the notice that my license was suspended three days after my arrest! The city made some good money off of me too…If you get arrested for a suspended license, you also have to pay for no proof of insurance regardless if you have insurance or not! I do not figure that is the case in other towns, but here they are making their money!