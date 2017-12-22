Constructions begins on Native American Museum

Construction has started on what will eventually become the Mississippi Native American Museum.

The old Leonard’s building on the south side of the square in Kosciusko is being completely renovated for the project.

A barricade is up at the front of the building and the sidewalk is closed.

All roads around the square are open now, but Mayor Jimmy Cockroft says Madison Street will be have to be shut down some time during the project.

Construction on the building will including removing the roof and asbestos.