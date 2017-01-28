Contempt of court and other recent arrests

On January 26, 2017, Alvin Fancher, a 59-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court by Officer Robert Land with assistance of the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office.

Other recent arrests:

On January 25, 2017, James Milton, a 50-year-old black male was arrested for public drunkenness and burglary of dwelling on West Adams Street by Officer Kenny Barron.

On January 25, 2017, John Medine, a 28-year-old white male was arrested for suspended drivers license, loud noise, and improper turn on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On January 24, 2017, Thomas Erving, a 39-year-old black male, was arrested for suspended drivers license, no insurance, expired tag, and failure to appear in court on Highway 12 West by Officer Cody Williams.

On January 24, 2017, Tia Starling, a 32-year-old was arrested for suspended drivers license on Highway 35 South by Officer Cody Williams.

On January 23, 2017, Frank Harmon, a 46-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and suspended drivers license on Highway 35 South by Captain Chris Busbea.

On January 23, 2017, Katlin Matthews, an 18-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart by Officer Charles Burrell.

On January 23, 2017, William Hollins, a 36-year-old black male was arrested for false reporting crime on West Adams Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

Dakota Vidonne, a 21-year-old white male, was arrested for shoplifting and contempt of court on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Kenny Barron.

Taylor Evans, a 19-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and motor vehicle taking (felony) on West Adams Street by Lt. Tommy Clark.

On January 16, 2017, Johnnie Lee, a 53-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, suspended drivers license and no proof of insurance on Valley Road by Officer Josh Pinkard.