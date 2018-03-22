Possession of marijuana, simple assault, and other recent arrests

On March 18, 2018, Natasha Armstrong, a 23-year-old black female, was arrested for possession of marijuana on Wells Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On March 18, 2018, Joshua Primer, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for seat belt, possession of marijuana, and simple assault on North Wells Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On March 17, 2018, Marvin Hill, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, possession of a stolen weapon, and possession of a controlled substance on West Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On March 17, 2018, Kentaiss Vance, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana on West Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On March 17, 2018, Lorena Weaver, a 21-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Chatwin Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On March 16, 2018, Richard Dickerson, a 32-year-old white male, was arrested for shoplifting (1st offense) on Highway 12 by Officer Robert Rushton.

Other recent arrests:

On March 15-2018, Bradley Bishop, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 12, 2018, Rachel James, a 40-year-old white female, was arrested for three counts of uttering forgery and shoplifting (2nd offense) on Highway 35 South by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On March 12, 2018, Ratrae Carter, a 21-year-old black male, from was arrested for possession of marijuana on North Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On March 12, 2018, Gabriel Gale, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for failure to appear in court, no driver’s license, and switched tag on North Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On March 12, 2018, Christopher Odom, a 47-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on West Adams Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On March 10, 2018, Brandon Sweeny, a 23-year-old white male, was arrested for paraphernalia on Goodman Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 10, 2018, Kelly Keith, a 40-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 9, 2018, James Griffin was arrested for possession of marijuana on East Jefferson Street by Officer Robert Hooker.

On March 5, 2018, James Starling, a 67-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 6, 2018, Kala Keith, a 39-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (felony), possession of marijuana in a Vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia on North Natchez Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 6, 2018, Christopher Bell, a 22-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court on North Natchez Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 7, 2018, Quavon Hannah, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court and no driver’s license on South Huntington Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On March 7, 2018, Brittany Williams, a 25-year-old black female, was arrested for seat belt, no driver’s License, and no insurance on Natchez Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.